Won't accept welcome at functions till possibility of COVID third wave ends: MP CM
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced that he will not accept any kind of welcome including bouquets at public events until the possibility of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic recedes completely.
As cases were again rising in Kerala, people must take precautions while organizing programs, he said.
''Till the possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 totally ends, I will not accept any kind of welcome including flower bouquets,'' Chouhan said at a function here.
The chief minister also said he was ''full of remorse'' that he was accorded welcome at some places in Indore as he arrived here in connection with a mega vaccination drive. ''It should not have happened and I apologize for it with folded hands,” the CM said. PTI HWP MAS KRK KRK
