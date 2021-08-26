Left Menu

DTC bus purchase: AAP minister files defamation case against BJP MLA over 'scandalous allegations'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 21:14 IST
DTC bus purchase: AAP minister files defamation case against BJP MLA over 'scandalous allegations'
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has filed criminal and civil defamation suits against BJP MLA Vijender Gupta for making ''scandalous allegations'' in procurement of low-floor houses, and sought damages of Rs 5 crore from him, according to a statement issued on Thursday.

The minister has also sought the removal of all defamatory content posted by Gupta against him on Twitter and Facebook.

Striking a defiant tone, BJP MLA Gupta said Gahlot's defamation case is ''an attempt to suppress the voice of truth''.

''A civil suit and a criminal complaint were filed against Vijender Gupta after he intentionally defamed and tarnished the reputation of the transport minister for malafide purposes and to gain political mileage through it,'' the statement issued from the minister's office said.

In the criminal defamation suit, Gahlot has sought action against Gupta under IPC sections 499 and 501 for his ''reckless remarks''.

In the civil suit, he has urged the court to pass a decree of permanent injunction restraining Gupta from posting any defamatory or scandalous or factually incorrect tweets/posts on his Twitter account, Facebook account and any other social media profile, print and electronic media.

''It also seeks that Vijender Gupta be stopped from giving interviews, writing articles, blogs or by way of any other depiction against the plaintiff in respect of purchase of low-floor buses,'' the statement said.

Gahlot's defamation suit comes after repeated claims by Gupta that there were irregularities in procurement of buses by the Delhi government.

Following Gupta's allegations, a three-member committee was formed by Lieutenant General Anil Baijal to probe into the matter, in which Gahlot was eventually given a clean chit.

The BJP MLA said he is not afraid of the ''hollow threats'' of the AAP government and determined to see that the ''guilty be booked for looting public money''.

''The minister has gone into a panic mode and is making a last ditch attempt to silence the opposition for exposing his dark deeds,” Gupta claimed. PTI TRS VIT SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the electric future; Mexico City taps solar energy to clean up historic Aztec-era canals

Science News Roundup: Battery pioneer Akira Yoshino on Tesla, Apple and the ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021