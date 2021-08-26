Left Menu

Biden's meeting with Israeli PM delayed due to Afghanistan situation

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-08-2021 21:17 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday has been delayed, the White House and an Israeli official said, while Biden holds consultations on the deadly explosions in Afghanistan.

Bennett had been due to meet Biden in the Oval Office at 11:30 pm Eastern time, with Iran's nuclear program high on the agenda. The Israeli official, speaking in condition of anonymity, said the talks were still expected to be held later in the day but did not yet have a scheduled time. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

