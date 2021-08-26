Biden's meeting with Israeli PM delayed due to Afghanistan situation
- Country:
- United States
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's meeting with President Joe Biden on Thursday has been delayed, the White House and an Israeli official said, while Biden holds consultations on the deadly explosions in Afghanistan.
Bennett had been due to meet Biden in the Oval Office at 11:30 pm Eastern time, with Iran's nuclear program high on the agenda. The Israeli official, speaking in condition of anonymity, said the talks were still expected to be held later in the day but did not yet have a scheduled time. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick, Editing by Franklin Paul)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Afghanistan
- Israeli
- Iran
- Naftali Bennett
- White House
ALSO READ
Biden picks Damian Williams for top federal prosecutor job in Manhattan
WRAPUP 7-Biden says Afghan leaders must 'fight for their nation' as Taliban gains
Biden rules out changes in troop withdrawal plan from Afghan
U.S. Senate pivots to $3.5 trillion bill, key to Biden's agenda
Biden rules out changes in US troop withdrawal plan from Afghanistan