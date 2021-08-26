Koshyari spurned Thackeray’s request for meeting: Maharashtra Congress chief

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari did not meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday despite a request by the CMO, state Congress president Nana Patole said.

Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat were to meet Koshyari over the delay in appointment of 12 MLCs through the governor’s quota, Patole said.

Koshyari did not meet the CM due to the ‘pressure’ by the BJP, he Congress leader claimed. The CM’s office had sought an appointment but the Raj Bhavan did not oblige, he added.

The Bombay High Court on August 13 said the Maharashtra Governor has a ''constitutional obligation'' to either accept or reject ''within reasonable time'' the proposal sent by the state cabinet to nominate 12 persons as Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs).

Eight months had passed after the cabinet sent the list to the governor and this was ''reasonable time'', a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni said.

This impasse has to be resolved, it said. It would be “eminently desirable” if the governor discharged his obligation without much delay as seats in the Legislative Council cannot be kept vacant indefinitely, the court added.

The delay by Koshyari in taking decision has become a major bone of contention between him and the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state.

Ajit Pawar had earlier this year taken a swipe at Koshyari, remarking that he hoped the government would not have to go to court on the issue.

While the term of legislators from the governor’s quota in the Council expired in June last year, the cabinet sent its list of nominees only in November.

