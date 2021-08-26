Left Menu

Congress reconstitutes its Maharashtra unit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:03 IST
Congress reconstitutes its Maharashtra unit
The Congress on Thursday reconstituted its Maharashtra unit appointing 65 general secretaries, 104 secretaries and 18 vice presidents, including former Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Satav's wife Pradnya Satav.

Former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana Patole is the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.

According to a party statement, Amarjit Singh Manhar, who was the chairman of the coordination committee of Mumbai Congress, has been appointed as the new treasurer of the state unit.

Besides Satav, the new vice presidents are Ganesh Patil, Amar Rajurkar, Balasaheb Deshmukh, Baldev Premshig Rathod, Siddheswar Kalawat, Devidas Bhansali, Devidas Kale, Ulhas Patil, Jaiprakash Chhajed, Kishore Uttam Rai Gajbhiye, Rajaram Panghavhane, Ramhari G Rupnavar, Sayed Natiquddin Khatib, Tukaram Renge Patil, Vijay Ambore, Vishal Prakashbabu Patil and Yogendra B Patil.

Among the new general secretaries is Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, the son of former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh.

Anant Vitthalrao Gadgil, Atul Londhe, Raju Waghmare, Sachin Sawant, Sanjay Lakhe Patil and Utkarsha Rupwate have been made party spokespersons in the state.

Many local leaders have been accommodated in the new committee.

In Maharashtra, the Congress is part of the ruling coalition along with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The Congress also constituted the Disciplinary Action Committee of the state unit with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan as its chairman.

The executive committee for the state unit was also formed, the party said. The party also appointed new District Congress presidents across the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

