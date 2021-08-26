Left Menu

Amid power tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress, CM Baghel called to Delhi again

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 22:30 IST
Amid power tussle in Chhattisgarh Congress, CM Baghel called to Delhi again
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a power tussle in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, the party's central leadership has called Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel to Delhi on Friday, just days after he had met Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders in the national capital.

Sources said he will meet All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K C Venugopal.

The sources said some Congress MLAs are also heading to Delhi in an apparent show of support to the chief minister amid talks of a change in leadership.

The Congress which returned to power in the state after 15 years in 2018 is witnessing a tussle between Baghel and Health Minister T S Singh Deo who has staked his claim to the post of chief minister citing a post-poll agreement on rotating chief ministership.

Baghel and Deo had met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday. They again held discussions with Venugopal on Wednesday.

When contacted, AICC in-charge for Chhattisgarh P L Punia told PTI, ''Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in the national capital tomorrow as he had sought time from the AICC general secretary.'' Punia, however, clarified that no MLA has been called to Delhi and rejected media reports to this effect. Baghel had left Delhi on Wednesday and was accorded a rousing welcome in Raipur, where a large number of Congress leaders and MLAs were present in an apparent show of support.

Baghel has said that Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state government and he will quit the moment they ask him to do so.

On his return to Raipur, he also said that those seeking a rotating chief ministership are creating political instability in the state.

Baghel was in the eye of the storm after the state government brought a bill to take over a private medical college, whose management includes members from the family of his daughter's in-laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021