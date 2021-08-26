Left Menu

'Won't you want to become captain?' TS Singh Deo on Chhattisgarh Congress crisis

Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress for a change of leadership, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that it is natural for a team player to desire for the captain's role. The minister, however, said that ultimately he will carry out whatever responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 26-08-2021 23:27 IST
'Won't you want to become captain?' TS Singh Deo on Chhattisgarh Congress crisis
Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing rift in Chhattisgarh Congress for a change of leadership, state Health Minister TS Singh Deo on Thursday said that it is natural for a team player to desire for the captain's role. The minister, however, said that ultimately he will carry out whatever responsibility entrusted to him by the party high command. Speaking to ANI during his Delhi visit, Singh Deo said, "If a person plays in a team then doesn't he think about becoming the captain? Won't you want to become one?"

"Everyone thinks about that but the question is not about his thoughts, it's about his capabilities. The High Command takes a decision," the Chhattisgarh minister said. Singh Deo also dismissed as false reports about any existing pre-agreement about the sharing of Chief Ministerial berth.

"Congress never spoke about 2.5 years formula," he said. However, he said there existed a "healthy rivalry" between him and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel adding that "any position of power is not fixed."

"Party never spoke about 2.5 years formula. This was just a media speculation. The High Command decides roles for people in the party and we carry out those responsibilities," said the minister. Speaking on his rivalry with Baghel, Deo said that "there is rivalry even among siblings."

"He (Bhupesh Baghel) might be the CM for 50 years or 10 years or 2 years. This is not fixed. Healthy competitions take place. I will carry out the responsibility that is given by the High Command," Singh Deo said. The minister was in Delhi to meet party General Secretary KC Venugopal amid the reported ongoing power tussle between him and Bhagel.

On Wednesday, Baghel had said he would step down from his post whenever party interim president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi order him to do so. "I will step down when Sonia and Rahul Ji order me. Those talking about 2.5 years plan are trying to bring political instability but will never succeed," he told reporters when he reached Raipur after his visit to Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. approves licenses for Huawei to buy auto chips - sources

 United States
2
Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

Expedition 65 crew gears up for Cargo Dragon's arrival and two spacewalks

 United States
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021