Anti-national slogans will not be tolerated, warns Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan warned on Thursday that anti-national slogans will not be tolerated at any cost in the state, an assertion coming in the wake of reports of objectionable slogans raised in different parts of the state recently.

The government has taken all these incidents very seriously and those indulging in such acts will be ''crushed'', he told reporters here.

Chouhan did not elaborate, but government officials said on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, anti-national slogans were allegedly raised from a multi-storey building in Indore.

Later, pro-Pakistan sloganeering allegedly took place in Ujjain on August 19, while on August 20, objectionable slogans were raised against a particular religion during a tazia procession in Khandwa town, they said.

''Anti-national sloganeering will not be tolerated at any cost in the state. If someone talks against the nation, then he will be totally crushed,” Chouhan warned.

He said the state government is keeping an eye on those having an ''ideology similar to that of the Popular Front of India (PFI)'', considered a radical outfit.

Chouhan informed that the government is working on a tough law to deal with criminals indulging in producing spurious liquor and those engaged in narcotics trade.

Earlier, Chouhan reviewed the law and order situation in Indore and also in the Ujjain division with senior officials. Home Minister Narottam Mishra was also present on the occasion.

