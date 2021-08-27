Biden's meeting with Israeli PM rescheduled to Friday -officials
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:14 IST
- Country:
- United States
A White House meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was rescheduled to Friday, a White House official and an Israeli official said on Thursday.
U.S. and Israeli officials said earlier the meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, was delayed while Biden held consultations with aides about two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a frantic evacuation effort from Afghanistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Biden
- Afghanistan
- Kabul
- U.S.
- Israeli
- Naftali Bennett
- White House
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. No.2 diplomat Sherman to meet China's new ambassador on Thursday
Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan
Nearly four lakh people newly displaced in Afghanistan by conflict since start of year: UN
UNHCR concerned about U.S. practice of transferring migrants to Mexico
FACTBOX-Some key leaders of Afghanistan's Taliban