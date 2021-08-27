Left Menu

Biden's meeting with Israeli PM rescheduled to Friday -officials

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:32 IST
A White House meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was rescheduled to Friday, a White House official and an Israeli official said on Thursday.

U.S. and Israeli officials said earlier the meeting, originally scheduled for Thursday morning, was delayed while Biden held consultations with aides about two explosions near Kabul's airport amid a frantic evacuation effort from Afghanistan.

