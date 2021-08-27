Left Menu

Mali's former prime minister arrested over corruption claims

Mali's former prime minister Boubeye Maiga was arrested on Thursday for his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his lawyer said.

Reuters | Bamako | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:21 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:21 IST
Mali's former prime minister arrested over corruption claims
  • Country:
  • Mali

Mali's former prime minister Boubeye Maiga was arrested on Thursday for his role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, his lawyer said. The exact reason for the arrest was not clear, but it was related to Mali's purchase of a jet in 2014 for $40 million, his lawyer, Kassoum Tapo, said by phone, without giving further detail.

"We have not seen the case file and until then we cannot speak further," he said. The Justice Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Critics at the time claimed that the Keita administration overpaid and that the deal was corrupt. It led to a political scandal that hurt Keita's presidency and spooked lenders. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank froze financing to the West African country as a result. It was not clear what evidence prosecutors have against Maiga or why he was arrested now. He served as prime minister from 2017-2019 and is seen as a possible candidate in the presidential vote that interim authorities promise to hold next year following Keita's ouster as president last August.

The transition is being led by Assimi Goita, the Malian colonel who led the coup and is now interim president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021