Pelosi briefed on 12 US troops killed in Kabul

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 00:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 00:50 IST
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was briefed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a phone call after the attacks in Kabul on Thursday that also killed at least 12 U.S. service members, including 11 Marines and one Navy medic.

Pelosi's office dismissed the House Republican leadership's calls to bring Congress back into session as "empty stunts" amid the extraordinary evacuation of American citizens and others from Afghanistan.

"Right now, American heroes are risking & giving their lives to execute an extraordinarily dangerous evacuation," Pelosi's spokesman Drew Hammill said on Twitter. "What's not going to help evacuate American citizens is more empty stunts & distraction."

