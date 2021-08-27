Biden to speak on Kabul airport attack on Thursday -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:19 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden will speak on Thursday about the Kabul airport attack, which killed a dozen American troops, at the White House at 5 p.m. EDT (2100 GMT), the White House said. White House press secretary Jen Psaki will hold her daily news briefing after the Biden remarks, the White House said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden's complicated new task: keeping Democrats together
United CEO expects more companies will heed Biden's call to vaccinate
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days
WRAPUP 1-Taliban battle government forces as U.S. fears Kabul could fall in 90 days
Turkey says Kabul airport issue to "take shape" in coming days