Left Menu

Brazil's top court upholds central bank autonomy amid rising inflation

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a law granting the central bank autonomy was constitutional, guaranteeing monetary policymakers a freer rein to tackle rising inflation after leftist opposition parties sought to strike down the measure. The 8-2 ruling is a boost for the credibility of monetary policy under President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 01:41 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 01:41 IST
Brazil's top court upholds central bank autonomy amid rising inflation

Brazil's Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that a law granting the central bank autonomy was constitutional, guaranteeing monetary policymakers a freer rein to tackle rising inflation after leftist opposition parties sought to strike down the measure.

The 8-2 ruling is a boost for the credibility of monetary policy under President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil's central bank has hiked interest rates aggressively to tame surging inflation amid an uneven economic recovery from the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The law does not change how the bank sets interest rates, but distances it from politics by setting fixed four-year terms for its governor and directors that will no longer coincide with the presidential election cycle.

Bolsonaro has reportedly regretted enacting the law as sharp rate hikes threaten to hurt the economy next year, when he runs for re-election. The bank's policymakers have also made indirect criticism of his efforts to raise public spending to win votes. Central bank sources told Reuters they were aware the president was unhappy with the law but said the bank had not faced any pressure from the president on policy autonomy.

Bolsonaro's office said he favors central bank autonomy. The monetary authority has already had de facto autonomy to implement policies deemed necessary to achieve its inflation-targeting goals, but the bank president has technically been a member of the Cabinet appointed by Brazil's president.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021