Biden warns Kabul airport attackers: 'We will hunt you down'

President Joe Biden, his voice breaking with emotion, vowed on Thursday the United States will hunt down the attackers of twin explosions at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan and said he has asked the Pentagon to develop plans to strike back at Islamist militants.

"We will not forgive, we will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," he said in remarks at the White House.

