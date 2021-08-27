Biden in moment of silence for Kabul victims

President Joe Biden presided over a moment of silence for US service members on Thursday following attacks at the Kabul airport that killed at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans.

Biden held his moment of silence for those in uniform during sombre remarks at the White House.

Suicide bombings and gunfire killed 11 Marines and one Navy medic - attacks the US is blaming on the local affiliate of the Islamic State. The American service members had been carrying out screenings at the gates of the airport, where thousands of Afghans have crowded in for nearly two weeks in hopes of an evacuation.

“These American service members who gave their lives - it's an overused word, but it's totally appropriate here - were heroes,” Biden said.

