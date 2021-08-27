Left Menu

Brazil Bolsonaro says Sept 7 marches will not be violent

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 27-08-2021
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent.

Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro's supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.

Tensions are running high in Brazil, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and years of graft and economic underachievement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

