Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

'I saw doomsday', says Kabul airport blast survivor

Even for a city as used to violent death as Kabul, the scenes after twin blasts https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/western-nations-race-complete-afghan-evacuation-deadline-looms-2021-08-25 tore through crowds thronging outside the airport in hope of evacuation were apocalyptic. For one man, a former employee of an international development group with a U.S. special immigrant visa, the day began early.

Gunmen release abducted Islamic students in north-central Nigeria -parents

Gunmen have released students abducted three months ago from an Islamic school in north-central Nigerian state of Niger, two parents told Reuters on Thursday. Around 136 school children were taken from the school in Tegina town in May but on Monday the school's owner said that six had died of illness.

Kabul attacks put bitter adversary Islamic State back into U.S. sights

U.S. military commanders vowed to hunt down the leaders of Islamic State after Thursday's suicide bomb attack on Kabul airport, pledging to exact revenge on the long-time U.S. adversary for the deaths of dozens of Afghans and U.S. troops. "We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," U.S. President Joe Biden said in emotional remarks at the White House, promising that group's actions would not stop a mass evacuation airlift.

Brazil Bolsonaro says Sept 7 marches will not be violent

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said Brazilians need not worry, as the Sept. 7 nationwide marches by his supporters will not be violent. Concerns have been growing that Bolsonaro's supporters, riled by frustrations with the Supreme Court, federal election authorities and lawmakers, could strike out during the marches.

Colombians march to urge Congress to back social reform package

Thousands of protesters demonstrated peacefully in Colombia on Thursday to urge its congress to approve union-backed social and economic policies supporters say will benefit the most vulnerable. Unions, student organizations and other groups held some six weeks of marches https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/colombia-protests-enter-third-week-with-national-strike-2021-05-12 between the end of April and June to reject a subsequently-withdrawn tax reform and other bills they said would perpetuate deep inequality. Road blockades associated with the protests halted exports and led to shortages.

Dozens of civilians, at least 13 U.S. troops killed in Kabul airport attack

Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops, disrupting the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee. Kabul health officials were quoted as saying 60 civilians were killed. Video shot by Afghan journalists showed dozens of bodies strewn around a canal on the edge of the airport. At least two blasts rocked the area, witnesses said.

Exclusive-U.S. urges Mexico to clear migrant camps near border -sources

The United States has urged Mexico to clear ad-hoc camps housing thousands of migrants in border cities due to concerns they pose a security risk and attract criminal gangs, officials familiar with the matter said. Facing domestic criticism over a jump in illegal crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border, the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has pressed Mexico to curb the flow of migrants to help ease pressure on the nearly 2,000 mile (3,200 km) frontier.

Australian troops left Kabul airport before suicide attack

No Australian troops were killed in the suicide bomb attack in Kabul airport and all its military personnel left Afghanistan before the strike, Defence Minister Peter Dutton said on Friday. Islamic State struck the crowded gates of Kabul airport in a suicide bomb attack on Thursday, killing scores of civilians and 12 U.S. troops, and throwing into mayhem the airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans desperate to flee.

Pentagon bracing for more attacks after troops killed at Kabul airport

American forces in Kabul were bracing for more Islamic State attacks while winding up their evacuation mission, U.S. officials said, as the number of U.S. troops killed in Thursday's suicide bomb attack rose to 13. A U.S. official told Reuters the number of U.S. personnel killed was likely to rise even higher. More than a dozen were wounded.

Ex-EU Brexit negotiator Barnier to run in French presidential centre-right primary

Michel Barnier, the European Union's former Brexit negotiator, said on Thursday he would participate in his centre-right camp's probable primaries for next year's French presidential election, joining an already crowded field of candidates. "In these dark times, I took the decision to run for the French presidency, to be president of a reconciled France", Barnier told TF1, France's most-watched TV channel.

