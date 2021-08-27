Left Menu

It is in Taliban's interest that ISIS-K doesn't 'metastasize' beyond what it is, warns Biden

Were just counting on their self-interest to continue to generate their activities. And its in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can, Biden said.Responding to a question, he said the Taliban are not good guys.They Taliban are not good guys...but they have a keen interest...they very much like to figure out how to keep the airport open and have the capacity to do it.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 06:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 06:28 IST
It is in Taliban's interest that ISIS-K doesn't 'metastasize' beyond what it is, warns Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

US President Joe Biden has warned that it is in the interest of the Taliban, which is now the de facto ruler of Afghanistan, that the ISIS-K does not ''metastasize'' beyond what it is.

The US has held ISIS-K. the regional affiliate of the Islamic State terror outfit, responsible for Thursday's Kabul airport attack in which 13 American soldiers were killed and 18 others injured.

“It is in the interest of the Taliban that the ISIS-K does not metastasize beyond what it is,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday.

During his interaction with reporters in the East Room of the White House, the president also referred to the apparent ideological differences between the Taliban and the ISIS-K.

Biden said there is no evidence so far to suggest a collusion between the Taliban and the ISIS in carrying out the airport attack.

Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul's airport, killing at least 60 Afghans, besides the 13 US troops.

Biden said it is also in America’s interest to be able to leave Afghanistan ''on time, on target'' as he referred to the cooperation that the US is receiving from the Taliban.

“No one trusts them (the Taliban). We're just counting on their self-interest to continue to generate their activities. And it's in their self-interest that we leave when we said and that we get as many people out as we can,” Biden said.

Responding to a question, he said the Taliban are ''not good guys''.

“They (Taliban) are not good guys...but they have a keen interest...they very much like to figure out how to keep the airport open and have the capacity to do it. They are trying to figure out whether or not they can maintain what is a portion of an economy that has become not robust but fundamentally different than it had been,” Biden said.

Responding to a question, he said the reason why the Taliban did not attack the US troops in the last one year was because of the deal that they had with the previous Trump administration.

“The former president (Donald Trump) made a deal with the Taliban that he would get all American forces out of Afghanistan by May 1...In return, he was given a commitment that the Taliban would continue to attack others but would not attack any American forces,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
3
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam
4
Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

Sydney hospitals erect emergency tents as COVID-19 cases hit record

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021