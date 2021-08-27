U.S. Supreme Court ends federal residential eviction moratorium

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups.

The justices, who in June had left in place https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-maintains-cdcs-pandemic-related-residential-eviction-ban-2021-06-29 a prior ban that expired at the end of July, granted a request by the challengers to lift the moratorium implemented by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that was to have run until Oct. 3.

