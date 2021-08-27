Left Menu

Biden advisers weigh Powell as Fed chair, Brainard as vice chair -Bloomberg News

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2021 07:34 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 07:34 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden's advisers are considering recommending Jerome Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chair with Lael Brainard as chief regulator, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Biden is yet to weigh in on Fed personnel decisions and a decision by him is not expected until fall, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/38g2h3w.

Bloomberg has previously reported that Powell has the backing of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to remain as chair.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

