Malaysia PM re-appoints Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 27-08-2021 08:53 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 08:53 IST
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob re-appointed Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister as he unveiled his cabinet on Friday.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-new-pm-takes-office-amid-mounting-health-crisis-2021-08-21 last week following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin, taking charge as the Southeast Asian battles its worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections and faces a stumbling economy.

Tengku Zafrul had served as finance minister in Muhyiddin's administration.

