Malaysia PM re-appoints Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob re-appointed Tengku Zafrul Aziz as finance minister as he unveiled his cabinet on Friday.
Ismail Sabri was sworn in https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/malaysias-new-pm-takes-office-amid-mounting-health-crisis-2021-08-21 last week following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin, taking charge as the Southeast Asian battles its worst outbreak of COVID-19 infections and faces a stumbling economy.
Tengku Zafrul had served as finance minister in Muhyiddin's administration.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ismail Sabri
- Muhyiddin Yassin
- Southeast Asian
- Malaysia
- Muhyiddin
- Aziz
ALSO READ
Ashok Leyland plans expanding into African, Southeast Asian mkts
TIMELINE-The rise and fall of Malaysia's Muhyiddin Yassin
Google's new 'Apricot' subsea cable to link Southeast Asian countries
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin Yassin resigns -palace statement
Ismail Sabri Yaakob appointed as new Prime Minister of Malaysia