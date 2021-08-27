Texas GOP advances voting bill after Democrats'' holdout ends

Texas Republicans late Thursday advanced new voting restrictions after months of protests by Democrats, who are all but out of ways to stop sweeping changes that include banning 24-hour voting and giving partisan poll watchers more protections.

The nearly 50-page bill passed the Texas House on a 79-37 mostly party-line vote, a week after Democrats ended a 38-day walkout that had prevented Republicans from moving forward.

In what is now the GOP's third attempt since May to get the bill to Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, the atmosphere was charged. The GOP says the bill will ensure election integrity, but Democrats say it amounts to voter suppression for disabled people and minorities. During debate, Thursday, Republican Dade Phelan, the House speaker, interrupted lawmakers to tell them not to accuse each other of racism — or even say the word.

But in the end, the bill passed, just as Democrats knew it would once their holdout ended and they returned.

Texas is now set to become the latest big GOP state to pass tighter voting laws in response to former President Donald Trump's false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

