Gehlot to undergo angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo angioplasty at a hospital here after experiencing severe chest pain. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

''Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

''I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)