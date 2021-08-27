Left Menu

Gehlot to undergo angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo angioplasty at a hospital here after experiencing severe chest pain. Angioplasty will be done, Gehlot tweeted.Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-08-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 12:06 IST
Gehlot to undergo angioplasty
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said that he will undergo angioplasty at a hospital here after experiencing severe chest pain. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.

''Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done,'' Gehlot tweeted.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

''I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said.

