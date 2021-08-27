Gehlot undergoes angioplasty
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent angioplasty at the Sawai Man Singh government hospital here after experiencing severe chest pain. Lokesh Sharma, the officer on special duty to the chief minister, said, ''The CM's angioplasty has been done successfully. Everything is fine''.
Earlier in the day, Gehlot had said that he would be undergoing angioplasty. ''Post Covid I was having health issues & Since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done,'' Gehlot tweeted.
Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.
''I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year.
