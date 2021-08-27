China regulator issues guidelines on medical aesthetics advertising

China's market regulator issued draft guidelines on regulation of the medical aesthetics sector's advertising on Friday, and said it will crack down on ads that create anxiety over people's looks.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it is inappropriate to equate a person's poor looks with their being incapable, lazy or poor, and it was forbidden to compare images of people before and after plastic surgery.

Also Read: China, HK stocks fall as weak lending data fans liquidity concerns

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)