China regulator issues guidelines on medical aesthetics advertising

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 27-08-2021 13:51 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 13:50 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
China's market regulator issued draft guidelines on regulation of the medical aesthetics sector's advertising on Friday, and said it will crack down on ads that create anxiety over people's looks.

The State Administration for Market Regulation said it is inappropriate to equate a person's poor looks with their being incapable, lazy or poor, and it was forbidden to compare images of people before and after plastic surgery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

