Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi admitted to hospital -source

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Thursday evening, a party source told Reuters on Friday. The source gave no indication of the condition of the billionaire businessman.

Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital over the past year after contracting coronavirus, which he said was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life. He was last hospitalized in May when he spent five days at San Raffaele.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)