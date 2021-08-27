Left Menu

Bulgaria's Socialists try to form unlikely government

The Socialists, the third largest political party in the fractured parliament after July 11 polls, will try to forge a majority and lead the Balkan country following the unsuccessful attempts by the election winner, the anti-elite ITN party and the centre-right GERB party to form a government. Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova said she will seek talks with ITN and two small anti-graft parties that want to keep GERB, which has dominated Bulgaria's politics in the past decade, away from power.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 27-08-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 14:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev asked the Socialist party on Friday to try to form a government, despite a slim chance of success, in a bid to avoid a third general election in the European Union's poorest country this year. The Socialists, the third-largest political party in the fractured parliament after July 11 polls, will try to forge a majority and lead the Balkan country following the unsuccessful attempts by the election winner, the anti-elite ITN party, and the center-right GERB party to form a government.

Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova said she will seek talks with ITN and two small anti-graft parties that want to keep GERB, which has dominated Bulgaria's politics in the past decade, away from power. "We are facing two choices: either build a government to lead the people through the crises or go to new polls," Ninova said after taking the mandate to form a government.

Analysts, however, are sceptical that the Socialists will succeed as the previous election winner ITN has said it would not back a government in this parliament. Strong public discontent with widespread corruption has boosted support for ITN as well as for two small anti-graft parties. But failure to agree over ministers derailed ITN's attempt to form a functioning government.

Ninova appealed to the protest parties to agree to a cabinet that should start changes to fight high-level graft and deal efficiently with an upsurge in coronavirus infections and potential migrant inflows from Afghanistan. The Socialists now have seven days to name a prime minister-designate. Ninova said her party will only decide how to proceed after talks with their potential allies.

A failure to forge a majority for a government will prompt President Rumen Radev to dissolve parliament, appoint a new interim government and call a general election within two months. The country will also hold presidential elections in November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

