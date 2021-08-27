Italy's former prime minister Berlusconi admitted to hospital -source

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was admitted to Milan's San Raffaele Hospital on Thursday evening, a source from his Forza Italia party told Reuters on Friday.

"He had to be admitted for a thorough clinical check-up," the source said, giving no further details. Berlusconi, 84, has been in and out of hospital since contracting coronavirus last September. He said at the time that it was "the most dangerous challenge" of his life.

The four-time prime minister and billionaire businessman underwent major heart surgery in 2016 and has also survived prostate cancer. He was last hospitalized in May when he spent five days at San Raffaele.

