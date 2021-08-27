Left Menu

Uzbek leader says in daily contact with Taliban to ensure security

"I am ready for any dialogue in order to ensure there is no fire in the direction of Uzbekistan." Mirziyoyev spoke after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people outside Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans fearful of the Taliban have massed in hope of evacuation before all foreign forces leave. He said Tashkent's analysis of the situation in Afghanistan had prompted the government to start talks with the Taliban as early as two years ago.

Reuters | Tashkent | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:05 IST
Uzbek leader says in daily contact with Taliban to ensure security
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Uzbekistan

The Uzbek government is maintaining daily contact with the Taliban in neighbouring Afghanistan to help ensure Uzbekistan's security, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev was quoted by state news agency UzA as saying on Friday. The hardline Islamist Taliban have swept back into power as U.S.-led foreign forces complete a withdrawal from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline after 20 years of war, triggering the collapse of the Western-backed Kabul government.

"We are in contact with the Taliban every day," the deputy chief of UzA quoted Mirziyoyev as saying in his Telegram channel. "I am ready for any dialogue in order to ensure there is no fire in the direction of Uzbekistan." Mirziyoyev spoke after at least one Islamic State suicide bomber killed 85 people outside Kabul airport, where thousands of Afghans fearful of the Taliban have massed in hope of evacuation before all foreign forces leave.

He said Tashkent's analysis of the situation in Afghanistan had prompted the government to start talks with the Taliban as early as two years ago. Hundreds of retreating Afghan soldiers crossed the border into Uzbekistan in July and August as the Taliban advanced in the security vacuum left by departing coalition forces. Tashkent denied, however, that any senior Afghan political leaders were in Uzbekistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021