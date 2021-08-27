Left Menu

Gehlot decries decision to modernise Sabarmati Ashram

He alleged the Centre and the Gujarat government are trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with the Ashrams basic structure.The decision of the Central government and the Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and modernise it is completely wrong.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. [File Photo/ANI] Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday said the decision to modernise the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad by altering its original form is wrong. He alleged the Centre and the Gujarat government are trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with the Ashram's basic structure.

''The decision of the Central government and the Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and modernise it is completely wrong. This decision is being criticised not only in India but all over the world. With this decision, the simplicity and purity of Sabarmati Ashram will end, he said in a series of tweets. He said that Mahatma Gandhi led a simple life and devoted it to the freedom struggle and to the service of humanity. ''Creating state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the Mahatma who lived a simple life is contrary to the originality of his life. Bapu's thoughts and principles are reflected in the Sabarmati Ashram,'' he said.

''All the intellectuals have opposed this move by writing a letter to the Central government. I again appeal to the Central government not to tamper with the original form of Sabarmati Ashram. Instead of trying to earn money from it, let it be a centre of contemplation,'' he said. The Gandhi Ashram on the banks of the Sabarmati river, also known as Sabarmati Ashram, was where Mahatma Gandhi lived between 1917 and 1930 as he led the freedom struggle. It is now managed by the Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust.

