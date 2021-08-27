PM Modi wishes Gehlot swift recovery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot a swift recovery and good health after he underwent angioplasty at a government hospital in Jaipur on Friday.

There was 90 percent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was placed successfully, Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of the SMS medical college, said in Jaipur. Gehlot is absolutely fine, he added. Earlier in the day, Gehlot had tweeted that he would undergo an angioplasty procedure. ''Post Covid19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and Angioplasty will be done,'' he had said.

''I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said. Responding to the tweet, Modi said, ''Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji.'' PTI KR DV DV

