Congress MLAs arrive at Uttrakhand assembly on tractor with sugarcane to stage protest

Congress MLAs on Friday under the leadership of Opposition Leader Pritam Singh arrived at the assembly building here carrying sugarcane to protest the state government's neglect of sugarcane farmers.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttrakhand) | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:36 IST
Uttrakhand Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh along with Congress MLAs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress MLAs on Friday under the leadership of Opposition Leader Pritam Singh arrived at the assembly building here carrying sugarcane to protest the state government's neglect of sugarcane farmers. They also raised slogans against the government.

The Congress Party has been protesting in different states against the fuel price hike. Leader of Opposition Pritam Singh said that the state government has neglected sugarcane farmers in the last four years and the neglect is still continuing.

"Till the time the central government does not repeal the three farm laws, the protests will continue on the demand of the Congress farmers," Singh added. Congress has been protesting the agricultural laws and demanded an increase in the support price of sugarcane.

Yesterday Congress MLAs had arrived at the Uttrakhand Assembly on bicycles and raised slogans against the government over the increase in the rates of petrol, diesel and cooking gas. (ANI)

