Gehlot undergoes angioplasty

(Eds: updating with reax) Jaipur, Aug 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underwent angioplasty at a government hospital here on Friday.

“There was 90 percent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was placed successfully. He is absolutely fine,” Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of the SMS medical college, told reporters. The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for coronavirus in April this year, and since then was facing post Covid issues. Dr Bhandari said Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck following which an ECG was conducted and it was normal.

“However, we monitored everything very closely and advised him to get a CT angiography done. He agreed and the procedure was done. Since there was 90 percent blockage, one stent was placed,” Dr Bhandari said. He said Gehlot expressed confidence and faith in the team and infrastructure of the SMS Hospital.

“He is cheerful,” Dr Bhandari said, adding that the chief minister has been advised complete rest for two-three days.

He said Gehlot was registered as a common citizen in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) and got the angioplasty done.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Gehlot a swift recovery and good health.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Gehlot a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had tweeted that he would undergo an angioplasty procedure. ''Post Covid19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and Angioplasty will be done,'' he had said.

''I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said.

Responding to the tweet, Modi said, ''Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji.'' Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

Gehlot was accompanied to the hospital by state Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan and other officials from his office.

Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Gehlot on phone and wished him a speedy recovery.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also called Health Minister Sharma and the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot and enquired about his health condition.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje wished Gehlot a speedy recovery.

“Got the news of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery,” she said in a tweet.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders also wished Gehlot a speedy recovery. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed hope that his Rajasthan counterpart will recover soon.

''Send my good wishes to Chief Minister Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Ji for a speedy recovery after his angioplasty procedure. Get well soon,'' he said on Twitter. PTI SDA DV DV

