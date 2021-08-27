Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi wishes speedy recovery to Ashok Gehlot after angioplasty

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday wished a speedy recovery to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he underwent angioplasty at a government hospital in Jaipur The 70-year-old Gehlot underwent angioplasty after he complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 15:56 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Friday wished a speedy recovery to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after he underwent angioplasty at a government hospital in Jaipur The 70-year-old Gehlot underwent angioplasty after he complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck. He had recently recovered from Covid. ''I wish a speedy and full recovery of Shri Ashok Gehlot ji,'' Gandhi said in a Facebook post. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also wished Gehlot a swift recovery and good health.

''Send my good wishes to Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Ji for a speedy recovery after his angioplasty procedure. Get well soon,'' he posted on Twitter. Earlier, Gehlot announced he was getting his angioplasty done.

''Post Covid,I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT, Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I'm getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. our blessings and well wishes are with me,'' Gehlot said on Twitter.

