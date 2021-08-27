Include 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in education curriculums: BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav writes to PM Modi

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Harnath Singh Yadav on Friday has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging for the inclusion of 'Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas' or 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day' in syllabuses. In a letter to Prime Minister, BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav said that forgetting and hiding history cannot in any way be pleasant for the present generation of the country.

"Why did such a big tragedy in history happen? Who was responsible for it, what were the consequences of that Partition?. How many people know about how the honour of mothers and sisters which were tarnished. All this information should be inscribed in the pages of history," he MP stated in his letter. "Foreign invaders who were cruel to the Indian pride were taught a lesson in history. But this worst incident of world history in which 20 lakh people were killed we have been asked to forget it," the letter further said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in the memory of the struggles and sacrifices of people, saying the pain of partition can never be forgotten. (ANI)

