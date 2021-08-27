Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Assembly pays tributes to former ministers

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:05 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:05 IST
The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Friday paid tributes to three former ministers who died in the past four months due to various ailments.

Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona led the House in making obituary references in respect of former ministers Jotom Toko Takam, Dibang Tatak and Mekup Dolo, during the inaugural day of the two-day monsoon session of the assembly.

Former Fishery Minister Takam died on May 11 this year after a prolonged illness. He was 55.

Takam was elected to the assembly in 1999 from the Yachuli constituency on an NCP ticket.

Two-time MLA from Rumgong constituency in West Siang district Dibang Tatak died on May 23 due to COVID-19 at the age of 59.

Tatak was elected to the state assembly in 1995 and again in 2004 as Congress candidate. He served as a minister in various capacities.

Sixty-year-old Mekup Dolo, wife of former Deputy Chief Minister Kameng Dolo, died on July 17 this year due to prolonged illness.

Dolo was elected to the assembly from the Bameng constituency in East Kameng district in 1999 on a Congress ticket.

''Their untimely demise is a great loss to the state,'' the Speaker said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also joined the House in paying tributes to the three leaders.

Later the House observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls.

