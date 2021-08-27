Left Menu

Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 27-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 16:43 IST
Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga
  • Country:
  • India

The ashes of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh were immersed by his son Rajveer in the Ganga River in Narora area on Friday.

Earlier in the day, his grandson and UP Minister Sandeep Singh collected the ashes from the funeral site.

Kalyan Singh died in a hospital in Lucknow on August 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his residence in Lucknow on Sunday and paid his last respects.

Kalyan Singh's last rites were performed with full state honours on the banks of Ganga in Narora on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many central and state ministers including the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand attended the funeral.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel paid tribute to the BJP veteran at PWD Guest House at Atrauli of Aligarh district on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021