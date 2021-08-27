Kalyan Singh’s ashes immersed in Ganga

The ashes of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh were immersed by his son Rajveer in the Ganga River in Narora area on Friday.

Earlier in the day, his grandson and UP Minister Sandeep Singh collected the ashes from the funeral site.

Kalyan Singh died in a hospital in Lucknow on August 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached his residence in Lucknow on Sunday and paid his last respects.

Kalyan Singh's last rites were performed with full state honours on the banks of Ganga in Narora on Monday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and many central and state ministers including the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand attended the funeral.

Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel paid tribute to the BJP veteran at PWD Guest House at Atrauli of Aligarh district on Monday.

