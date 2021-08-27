Left Menu

Congress can't find candidates to contest elections in UP

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the Congress' voter base has reduced to such an extent that the party is unable to find candidates to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-08-2021 17:04 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 17:04 IST
Congress can't find candidates to contest elections in UP
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said the Congress' voter base has reduced to such an extent that the party is unable to find candidates to contest elections in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Mayawati said, "Now the condition of Congress in the country is very bad. Congress brings people in rallies on daily wages. This is their culture."

"Congress pays daily wage labourers to bring them to its political rallies, which shows the situation of Congress' voter base in the country. They can't even find candidates to contest elections in states like UP so they give money to people to contest polls," she said. She said BSP is the only party in the country that does not receive funding from big capitalists to run the organization unlike Congress and other parties.

Congress sends them to Rajya Sabha by taking money. Like Congress, BSP does not give tickets to the people by giving money. Rather, it gives most of the tickets to those who bear the cost of contesting the election by themselves. Referring to the booklet released by the Congress ahead of the state Assembly polls,, she said, "Congress should first fix its own house. They have run propaganda against BSP in the booklet. No matter how many booklets they issue, four, the people will not buy their lies. In Punjab, the BSP-Akali Dal alliance will oust Congress.

Congress has criticised the policies of BJP, SP and BSP in the booklet as the state assembly elections are due next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vietnam

World Bank, Japan sign US$2.75m grant to strengthen COVID-19 response in Vie...

 Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021