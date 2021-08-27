Left Menu

Foundation stone of TRS office in Delhi to be laid on Sept 2

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 18:18 IST
TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao would lay the foundation stone for the party's office in Delhi on September 2, TRS Working President K T Rama Rao said on Friday.

The Telangana Chief Minister would perform the 'Bhumi puja' for the party office in Delhi and the party MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders would attend the event, Rama Rao told reporters here.

The TRS has already been allotted 1,200 sq metres of land in Delhi for the construction of the party office.

Having an office in the national capital is a significant occasion for the party as it began its journey (in 2001) with the aim of achieving statehood for Telangana, Rama Rao, son of the CM, said.

The office building that would come up in Delhi would be better than the party headquarters in Hyderabad as the party supremo is taking special interest and supervising its design, he said.

Rama Rao also said the party's village, ward, mandal, town, district and state committees would be appointed during September.

He added that social media committees would be appointed for the party at the mandal, town and constituency-level.

