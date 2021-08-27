US Domestic News Roundup: Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads: Reuters poll; U.S. Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic residential eviction moratorium and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads: Reuters poll

President Joe Biden is shedding support from independents, a crucial voting bloc that helped Democrats win the White House and Congress last year, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows the country's return to normal from the pandemic, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows. The drop in support comes at a precarious time for the first-year president, whose administration has been under fire for its handling of the pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

U.S. Supreme Court ends CDC's pandemic residential eviction moratorium

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday ended the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions imposed by President Joe Biden's administration in a challenge to the policy brought by a coalition of landlords and real estate trade groups. The justices, who in June had left in place https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-supreme-court-maintains-cdcs-pandemic-related-residential-eviction-ban-2021-06-29 a prior ban that expired at the end of July, granted a request by the challengers to lift the moratorium by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that was to have run until Oct. 3.

U.S. COVID-19 tests again in short supply as infections soar, schools reopen

U.S. companies are scrambling to boost production of coronavirus tests increasingly in short supply as COVID-19 cases soar and schools and employers revive surveillance programs that will require tens of millions of tests, according to industry executives and state health officials. Test manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co, and Quidel Corp in recent months scaled back production of rapid COVID-19 tests, which can produce results on-site in minutes, as well as test kits that are sent to laboratories for analysis. The move followed a nearly 90% decline in testing and a similarly large drop in COVID-19 cases in the United States.

Exit game: Central banks' shift from crisis policies gathers momentum

While the financial world waits for the Federal Reserve to start reversing its ultra-loose policy stance, recent moves by a clutch of other central banks signal the days of pandemic-era accommodation are already numbered even as COVID-19 continues to impede smooth economic recoveries around the world.

South Korea's central bank on Thursday raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to blunt rising financial stability risks posed by a surge in household debt, becoming the first major monetary authority in Asia to do so since the coronavirus broadsided the global economy 18 months ago.

U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations hit eight-month high over 100,000

The number of coronavirus patients in U.S. hospitals breached 100,000 on Thursday, the highest level in eight months, according to the Department of Health and Human Services, as a resurgence of COVID-19 spurred by the highly contagious Delta variant strains the nation's health care system. U.S. COVID-19 hospitalizations have more than doubled in the past month. Over the past week, more than 500 people with COVID were admitted to hospitals each hour on average, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#new-hospital-admissions

White House calls for 'urgent' action to prevent evictions after Supreme Court decision

The White House said it regretted the Supreme Court's decision on Thursday to end the Biden administration's pandemic-related federal moratorium on evictions, and urged states, cities, landlords and others to do what they could to help. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the eviction moratoriums issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had saved lives by preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus throughout the pandemic.

Texas House passes voting bill that lawmakers fled state to protest

Texas' House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill restricting voting access, more than six weeks after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to deny the legislature the quorum needed to approve the Republican-backed measure. The House resumed business on Aug. 19 after three of the absentee Democrats returned to the statehouse, saying they had successfully brought national attention to the Texas bill and galvanized U.S. lawmakers to move forward on federal voting rights legislation.

U.S. government to close New York jail where Epstein found hanged - NYT

U.S. authorities will shut the federal prison where convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein died, while they address a range of problems that came to light there after the financier's suicide two years ago, the New York Times reported. The high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in Lower Manhattan will be closed at least temporarily to resolve safety and infrastructure issues, the newspaper quoted the Justice Department as saying.

Tropical Storm Ida could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast as a hurricane Sunday

Tropical Storm Ida could hit the U.S. Gulf Coast near New Orleans this weekend as a powerful hurricane, as it strengthened overnight, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Friday, issuing hurricane and tropical storm watches for much of the area. Ahead of the storm, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency late Thursday.

U.S. consumer spending slows in July; monthly inflation moderates

U.S. consumer spending slowed in July as shortages of motor vehicles tempered a rise in outlays on in-person services, supporting views that economic growth will moderate in the third quarter amid a resurgence in COVID-19 infections. Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.3% last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday. Data for June was revised up to show spending advancing 1.1% instead of 1.0% as previously reported.

