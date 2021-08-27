Left Menu

La Ganesan sworn in as governor of Manipur

The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand and Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar among other senior officials of the state.After the swearing-in-ceremony, the new governor also inspected the guard of honour.Ganesan is the 17th governor of Manipur.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:01 IST
La Ganesan sworn in as governor of Manipur
Former Rajya Sabha member La Ganesan was on Friday sworn in as the governor of Manipur at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan here.

Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court, PV Sanjay Kumar, administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ganesan during the day. The oath-taking ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Speaker Y Khemchand and Chief Secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar among other senior officials of the state.

After the swearing-in-ceremony, the new governor also inspected the guard of honour.

Ganesan is the 17th governor of Manipur. He succeeded Najma Heptulla, whose tenure ended earlier in the month.

The governor, following the ceremony, told reporters that he will serve the northeastern state as one of its family members.

The CM, on his part, said Manipur is ''fortunate to have La Ganesan, a well-experienced leader, as its governor''.

