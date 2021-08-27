Left Menu

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav's close aide joins LJP faction headed by Paras

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:26 IST
An RJD leader, whose ouster from a party post has left Tej Pratap Yadav fuming and sulking, joined the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) faction headed by Union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras on Friday and was appointed its national youth wing chief.

Akash Yadav joined the LJP faction here in the presence of Paras and accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leadership of insulting him.

Considered close to RJD chief Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap, Akash Yadav was the head of the party's youth wing in Bihar, but was removed after posters put up by him had Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of the party founder, missing from those.

Tejashwi Yadav has been groomed as the RJD's face and is seen as its de jure leader.

Akash Yadav's removal by RJD's Bihar unit chief Jagdanand Singh drew a sharp attack from the mercurial Tej Pratap, who called him ''Hitler'' and has been making angry comments over the issue while his brother has maintained silence.

Paras said Akash Yadav's presence in the party will bolster its strength.

LJP MP Prince Raj welcomed him into the partyfold and said this will further strengthen the organisation.

