Party committees to be formed in all Telangana, says minister K T Rao

Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao on Friday announced the formation of different committees in all the villages of the state.

ANI | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:27 IST
KT Rama Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana, K.T. Rama Rao on Friday announced the formation of different committees in all the villages of the state. At a press conference on Friday Rao said: "The formation of gram committees in 12769-gram panchayats and 142 municipalities will begin on September 2 along with the flag festival."

"On September 2nd KCR is going to inaugurate the party office in Delhi, all the TRS representatives are going to attend that ceremony," he added. While responding to the opposition parties, he questioned Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay about the vacancies in Central Government jobs.

He further said, "Central government didn't give a rupee for Mission Bhageeratha and Mission Kakatiya." According to him, all the committees will be completed in the month of September as it is very necessary for the development of the State. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

