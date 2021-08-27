Odisha MLAs to undergo RT-PCR & Antibody tests before Monsoon session

Odisha Assembly Speaker S N Patro Friday said all legislators will have to undergo RT-PCR and antibody tests ahead of the monsoon session of the State Assembly scheduled to commence from September 1.

Speaking to reporters after an all-party meeting, Patro said both the tests of the House members will be held on the same day. The session will have eight business days and continue till September 9, he said.

“The House will run for five hours every day with two sittings (from 10.30 am-1.30 pm and 4 pm-6 pm). It will function on Saturdays too. However, the first day of the session on September 1, will start at 11 am,” the Speaker said. Starred questions will be taken up during the proceedings and adjournment motions will also be allowed during the session, the Speaker said. Opposition BJP will be allowed to bring four adjournment motions, and Congress can move two adjournment motions, he said. Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik of the BJP, who is under treatment for post COVID complication, can attend the session through video conferencing, he said.

The proceedings will be completely paperless, Patro said. MLAs can attend the proceedings through video conferencing from Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) building, Lok Seva Bhawan, and other feasible places.

The seating arrangements for the MLAs in the House will be done by maintaining social distancing, the Speaker said. Meanwhile, BJP deputy leader in the Assembly B C Sethi said that the saffron party will raise the drought situation, measures taken by the state government to tackle the possible third wave of COVID-19, and the rising incidents of drug trafficking in this session. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra said that his party will take up the issues of drought, hike in the prices of essential commodities, unemployment, law and order, healthcare services, and education.

