Civic poll alliances as per local situation, says Maha BJP leader

Maharashtra BJP leader Atul Save on Friday said the decision on alliances for civic polls in the state will be taken as per the local situation.

Speaking to PTI, Save, who was recently appointed a general secretary of the party, said the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, which is ruling the state as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will not find favour with the people of Aurangabad in the civic polls.

He said the BJP was concentrating on those wards here that the Sena had won in the last civic polls in 2015, adding that the aim was to win close to 50 of the 115 wards of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on some of his party leaders meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray recently, Save said, ''Even if our leaders have met Thackeray, the decision on alliances will depend on the situation in that city. This applies to Aurangabad as well,'' Save said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)