Left Menu

Civic poll alliances as per local situation, says Maha BJP leader

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 27-08-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 19:40 IST
Civic poll alliances as per local situation, says Maha BJP leader
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra BJP leader Atul Save on Friday said the decision on alliances for civic polls in the state will be taken as per the local situation.

Speaking to PTI, Save, who was recently appointed a general secretary of the party, said the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance, which is ruling the state as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, will not find favour with the people of Aurangabad in the civic polls.

He said the BJP was concentrating on those wards here that the Sena had won in the last civic polls in 2015, adding that the aim was to win close to 50 of the 115 wards of the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on some of his party leaders meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray recently, Save said, ''Even if our leaders have met Thackeray, the decision on alliances will depend on the situation in that city. This applies to Aurangabad as well,'' Save said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

SASSA starts paying out for COVID-19 SRD grant

South Africa
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005103 update

 Global
3
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft ready for Saturday's mission

 United States
4
Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

Pharma industry to surpass $60 bn by FY24: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021