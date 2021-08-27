Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot undergoes angioplasty

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent angioplasty at a government hospital here.

The 70-year-old Congress leader had tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection in April this year and after recovery in May, he was facing post-Covid issues.

"There was 90 per cent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was placed successfully. The CM is absolutely fine now," Sudhir Bhandari, principal, SMS Medical College, told reporters.

Angioplasty is a procedure to open clogged heart arteries.

Bhandari said Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck following which an ECG was conducted, and the reports came normal.

"However, we monitored everything very closely and advised the chief minister to get a CT angiography done. He agreed and the procedure was done. Since there was 90 per cent blockage, one stent was placed," he explained.

He said Gehlot expressed confidence and faith in the team and infrastructure of the SMS hospital.

"The chief minister is cheerful and asymptomatic," Bhandari said, adding that Gehlot has been advised complete rest for two-three days.

The doctor also said that Gehlot was registered as a common citizen in the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) and got the angioplasty done.

Later, in a medical bulletin, Bhandari noted that the procedure (angioplasty) was uneventful and the CM was recovering well post procedure.

The SMS Medical College principal further stated that from admission till stenting, the Congress leader's complete care was supervised by Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Gehlot a swift recovery and good health.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished him a speedy recovery.

Earlier in the day, Gehlot had tweeted that he would undergo the angioplasty procedure.

''Post Covid19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wishes are with me,'' he said.

Responding to the tweet, Modi said, ''Praying for your good health and swift recovery, @ashokgehlot51 Ji.'' Gehlot was accompanied to the hospital by minister Raghu Sharma, party chief whip Mahesh Joshi, Congress MLA Rafiq Khan and other officials from his office.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje spoke to Gehlot. "Got the news of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot being unwell. I pray to God for his speedy recovery," Raje tweeted.

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra also spoke to the CM over phone and wished him speedy recovery.

Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot called Sharma and the chief minister's son Vaibhav Gehlot and enquired about the CM's health condition.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders also wished Gehlot a speedy recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed hope that his Rajasthan counterpart will recover soon.

''Send my good wishes to Chief Minister Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot Ji for a speedy recovery after his angioplasty procedure. Get well soon,'' he said on Twitter.

