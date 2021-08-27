Left Menu

Punjab: Opposition asks Amarinder Singh-led govt to prove majority in Assembly

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:11 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Amid the ongoing tussle in the ruling Congress in Punjab, opposition parties, including the AAP and SAD, on Friday asked the Amarinder Singh-led government to prove its majority in the Assembly.

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs led by Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema met the Governor here and claimed that the Congress government was "in minority".

The group demanded that a special session of the state assembly be convened and the chief minister directed to prove his government's majority in the house. According to a statement from AAP, the party leaders said if Amarinder Singh evades proving his government's majority in next seven days, the assembly should be dissolved immediately.

The Congress has 80 MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

The opposition's demand has come at a time when the Punjab Congress is facing a crisis due to the ongoing power struggle between Amarinder Singh and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Some ministers and MLAs have openly revolted against the chief minister, Cheema said, adding Amarinder Singh has lost the trust and support of his ministers, legislators and the people of Punjab.

Addressing a gathering in Bagha Purana in Moga, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal asked the Amarinder Singh-led government to prove its majority.

The chief minister should be ready to face a no-confidence motion in the forthcoming assembly session as he has "lost the confidence" of a majority of his ministers and legislators and "does not have any right to remain in his chair".

Talking to reporters, Badal said the chief minister should move a resolution in the forthcoming session of the state assembly "to repeal the three hateful agricultural laws".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

