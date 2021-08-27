Conference to be held in Guwahati for promoting Ayush System of Medicines
A conference will be held in Guwahati on Saturday to discuss how the Ayush System of Medicines can be efficiently mainstreamed and can become more popular in the northeastern states, the Ayush Ministry said on Friday.
The ministry, in a statement, said all northeastern states are joining hands to promote Ayush System of Medicines and its preventive, curative and rehabilitative aspects.
''In a significant step, the Ministry of Ayush is organising a conference on August 28 in which Ayush and health ministers of all the northeastern states are participating,'' the statement said.
The northeastern states have been blessed with natural resources and traditional practices which contribute to the core strengths of Ayush systems of medicine, the ministry said.
''In this regard, it is felt that Ayush systems can be efficiently mainstreamed and can become more popular in the northeastern states,'' it added.
Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal, MoS for Ayush Dr Munjapara Mahendrabhai and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswas Sharma, along with other dignitaries, will attend the conference.
