Biden says U.S.-Israel relationship is as strong as can be
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:39 IST
The United States' relationship with Israel is as strong as it can be, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday as he met with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the White House.
The two leaders, holding their first White House meeting, would discuss a number of issues, including COVID-19, Biden told reporters. Bennett separately said Israel always stands with the United States unequivocally.
