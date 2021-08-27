Left Menu

Biden says discussing timeline for COVID booster shots

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-08-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 27-08-2021 21:43 IST
Biden says discussing timeline for COVID booster shots
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday the booster shot program in the United States is promising and federal health authorities are discussing the timeline for additional shots.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that U.S. health regulators could approve a third COVID-19 shot for adults beginning at least six months after full vaccination, instead of the previously announced eight-month gap.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

